Mallet fans Scarlet gatetes -before known as Dogs and cats – You are in luck. During my last forays of the Magic Chronicles I’ve been tweaking the initial deck until I found a crazy combination that I hope to be able to show you live in a few days. But before…

Before I would like to dedicate this entry Magic: The Gathering to talk about how I got to him and, mainly, the decks that I have had to face until I find a solution that allows me to continue playing with the now famous Gatetes. A collection with the four most powerful and bloody Magic decks who have taken over the meta of Scarlet Engagement.

None are completely invincible, but if you want to give them a chance or know what cards they are formed with to try to stop them in your passage through Magic Arena , surely this information will be of great help to you. Ready? Well, let’s go for them.

White Mono Deck

It all comes down to filling the table with creatures that keep adding + 1 / + 1 counters all the time. It goes a bit in line with what we found in the goal of Adventures in Forgotten Realms, except that in this case we put aside the green color to focus on a completely white deck.

You have probably already come across more than one variant. I’ve seen them leaning on the Cleric of the Spellcode or the Lunarch veteran, but the one that is giving me the most headaches is the one you have right below.

A solid start with the Eescort of the fallen and its possibility of creating creatures if the theft is not favorable to us, the Aspiring luminarch that has become a must-have of all decks of this style with its perpetual + 1 / + 1, and the support of the Damage first of Thalia which also slows down removals opponent’s initials.

From there, sew and sing because you already have the game almost under control. The Brutal cathar and the Airbrush Ghost help us get rid of problems, Reidane slow down any aggro deck with snowy lands and Adeline take advantage of that festival of creatures on the table to greatly boost his attack. A final candy? The Legion Angel and its three copies in reserve to close the army that will lead you to glory in four or five turns.

3 Thalia, Guardian of Thraben (VOW) 38

20 Snow Plain (KHM) 277

1 Angel of the Legion (ZNR) 23

4 Aspiring Luminarch (ZNR) 24

3 Windwreck Phantom (ZNR) 39

2 Reidane, goddess of the worthy (KHM) 21

4 Bodyguard of the Fallen (KHM) 35

3 Anonymous Shelter (KHM) 255

4 Elite Spellcatcher (STX) 17

2 Portable hole (AFR) 33

2 Adeline, Sparkling Cathar (MID) 1

2 Brutal Cathar (MID) 7

4 Fearless Adversary (MID) 25

2 Orosolar Sentinel (MID) 37

4 Optimistic insider (VOW) 20

Sideboard

3 Angel of the Legion (ZNR) 23

Black Mono Control Mallet

Turn for another deck that has made me pull my mustache hairs on more than one occasion. One of those collections that seems to focus on making the opponent lose their temper by eliminating one threat after another until they have a free hand to destroy it, in this case doing that constantly lose lives.

With a rather simplistic beginning from the hand of Stinky ghast and your ability to eliminate early threats or increase your mana pool with your treasure, the key is to learn from Bat and a sideboard with not a few juicy options like the Fundamentals of Annihilation, the Pet show or a Face the past with more importance than it seems.

The key to that last card is that here we stake everything on eliminations like the one in Hell Grip or The Meathook Massacre and two Planeswalkers: Lolth, the Spider Queen and Professor Onyx. Both are key to closing the game with their final powers.

On the one hand, there are Lolth’s spiders, the counters that offer when our creatures die and the subtraction of eight lives each time we reach the opponent’s face. On the other hand, the possibility of stopping the enemy advance with the Professor by forcing the rival to be discarded in exchange for lives. Very hard to master, but amazingly effective.

14 Snowy Swamp (KHM) 281

4 Field of Ruin (MID) 262

1 Catastrophe Inscription (ZNR) 108

4 Blood in the Snow (KHM) 79

4 Anonymous Shelter (KHM) 255

4 Bat (STX) 70

2 Hunting Specimens (STX) 73

2 Professor Onyx (STX) 83

4 Deadly Dispute (AFR) 94

4 Lolth the Spider Queen (AFR) 112

4 Stinking Ghast (AFR) 119

4 Merchant of Puerto Calavera (AFR) 120

2 Hive of the Tyrant Eye (AFR) 258

4 Hell Grip (MID) 107

3 The Meathook Massacre (MID) 112

Sideboard

2 Environmental Sciences (STX) 1

1 Fundamentals of Annihilation (STX) 3

2 Pet Show (STX) 5

1 Facing the Past (STX) 67

1 Necrotic Vapors (STX) 78

Mono Red deck

Here’s a deck that needs no introduction. Goblins on the attack, filling the field with creatures as light and brief as damn things that arrive in a hurry and counters to stop any rival deck. All this seasoned with the first damage delivered by a Captain hobgoblin who will always be your greatest ally.

There is not much mystery behind his strategy. Protect your goblins with ranged attacks like Turbulence eruption, the Frozen bite and the Thunderous retaliation to maintain some control over the table and, from there, to raise bugs like there is no tomorrow thanks to an insanely fast mana curve.

Take advantage of the Goblin Javelin and its spear to take down starting creatures and then take full responsibility on it. Osgo, the sum of goblin tokens with + 1 / + 1 of the Hobgoblin Bandit Lord and the latter’s special attack to deal as much damage as Goblins have entered the battlefield that turn.

23 Snow Mountain (KHM) 283

4 Firephilic Striker (ZNR) 139

3 Eruption of Turbulence (ZNR) 155

3 Thunder Retaliation (ZNR) 170

4 Frozen Bite (KHM) 138

4 Goblin War Cry (AFR) 132

4 Goblin Javelin (AFR) 144

4 Hobgoblin Bandit Lord (AFR) 147

3 Captain Hobgoblin (AFR) 148

4 Huge Osgo (AFR) 149

4 You see two goblins (AFR) 170

Zombies deck

Do you like zombies? Well, from today on you will be freaked out, because this deck black and blue It is the most bloody thing you can throw at your face and one of the craziest combinations you can currently find in the meta. Zombies are coming, good. That zombies die, also good.

The inclusion of Champion of the dead It probably gives a good account of what is to come, but if I also tell you that everything in this deck is reduced to creating zombies and cheating them, then better than better. The Skaab gives us zombies, the Rotten adversary gives us zombies, the Headless Horseman It gives us zombies … I imagine you can see where the shots are going.

Keys to finish curling the curl of a mallet much more accessible than it seems are the enchantment of Necroduality -Try to save the best for last-, and the devastating combo that the flying zombies of Geralf, visionary suturer and the sacrifice of Priest of the Haunted Edge.

The basics get the hang of it fast, but once you master that combo in the final stretch, you are going to vent just about anything that comes your way in the blink of an eye. Give it a try because the laughs are more than assured.

