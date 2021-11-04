The vegan movement is becoming more common in modern society, because they want to suppress animal feeding as much as possible.

From veganism came another food option that is raw veganism, which has become more known over the years, thanks to the fact that veganism and vegetarianism have made a place in our society.

In this article We are going to explain how you sewed in raw veganism so that you have a notion of how to carry out this type of feeding, especially if you are going to start it.

What is raw veganism

Raw veganism comes through the union of two concepts, raw food and veganism. The first is to eat raw or uncooked food above a temperature.

On the other hand, veganism is a totally vegetable diet, in which foods that come from animals are totally eliminated, including foods that do not expressly come from meat such as dairy, eggs, honey and among others.

Raw veganism It is the diet based on foods of non-animal origin but raw, without having had a cooking processIt is also a diet without additives or refined ingredients, so in this type of diet all processed foods are eliminated.





Benefits of a raw vegan diet

Elimination of processed foods

You do not incorporate into your diet foods that can harm health, which are processed, with added sugars, refined flours, margarines and trans fats.

This makes the diet is very healthy and very fit to be able to lose or control weight, since the foods that constitute this diet are much less caloric.

No cooking, so denaturation is avoided

When we cook food, especially vegetables, fruits and vegetables a part of the micronutrients that compose them are destroyed, as are vitamins and minerals.

The fact of eating raw foods maintains the vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, vegetable proteins and fiber that is innate in raw foods, avoiding the denaturing of the food.

What’s more, thanks to this amount of fiber it makes the raw vegan diet very satiating, although this must be monitored since we can have a negative energy balance, since we have ingested very few calories.





The problems of this type of diet

Low protein intake

In the same way that happens with the vegan diet, we do not give the body the high-quality proteins that foods of animal origin provide us.

That is why people who are vegan or raw must be supplemented to maintain nutritional requirements and energetic of the organism.

Low contribution of vitamin B12

In the same way that occurs in this type of food option, by not consuming foods of animal origin, there is usually a deficit of vitamin B12.

But this has a very simple solution, it is enough to supplement with this vitamin in order to maintain good health.

Images | iStock.