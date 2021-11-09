Even if it seems like yesterday next November 11 will be 10 years of the premiere of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim on PS3, Xbox 360 and PC, a date that Bethesda wanted to celebrate with the launch of Skyrim Anniversary Edition, the most complete edition of the game to date. This includes the game and all of its downloadable content, Creation Club mods and some other unpublished addition, like fishing.

Not only is it a way for the most nostalgic to rediscover the Bethesda RPG, it is also the most complete edition of the game to date for those who for one reason or another have not yet entered the medieval fantasy universe of Tamriel

What’s included in Skyrim Anniversary Edition

Although it may seem like some kind of remastering due to the grandiosity of the title, Skyrim Anniversary Edition is simply a new compilation of the Bethesda game not unlike the Special Edition that was released in 2016. The only difference from previous editions of the game is that, apart from base game and its three DLC (Dragonborn, Heartfire and Dawnguard) ** features more mods from the Creatiion Club. Even the only novelty of this edition, fishing, It will arrive as a free update to the rest of the versions, along with technical improvements for the new generation of consoles.

Basically, it is the same old game only with more content thanks to the mods of the Creation Club. A fan-created paid content platform that drew a lot of criticism when it debuted a few years ago. According to Betehsda, Skyrim Anniversary Edition features over $ 100 worth of Creation Club content including more than 500 items: weapons, bosses, missions, dungeons and more.

Price and upgrade

Although at first it was confirmed that players who already own Skyrim Special Edition could be done for free with this new version of the game, finally they will have to pay 19.99 euros. Which makes it a discount for the new edition, rather than the update itself and the opportunity to continue monetizing a game from 10 years ago. This will be the sixth edition of the Bethesda game, including the original version from 2011, its 2013 reissue with all the DLC, the 2016 version for PS4 and Xbox one, the Nintendo Switch version and the VR version.

The rest of users will have to pay the full price, 54.99 euros both in its version of PS4 and Xbox One, as well as on PC. Although another option for Xbox and PC users who do not want to go through the box again is to play via Xbox Game PassAs Skyrim Anniversary Edition will be available on the Microsoft service at no additional cost from November 11.

<br>

Know more: Starfield gives more details of the story, enemies and new images



Skyrim Anniversary Edition will be available next November 11th for PS4, Xbox One and PC. Of course, it is compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series X | S thanks to the backward compatibility of the new generation of consoles. This date is so iconic for Bethesda that it will also be the launch day of their next big game, Starfield. If nothing remedies it, it will hit stores by the end of 2022