Rumor: Beyond Good & Evil 2 could be canceled

Exactly what is going on inside Ubisoft? Beyond Good & Evil 2, officially announced in 2017, is long gone. Well, according to the most recent rumors, this new project by the French publisher is at risk of being canceled, this because its authors cannot agree on its structure.

Tom Henderson, one of the most trusted insiders in the gaming industry, assures that his sources confirmed that the game “is suffering from a development crisis.” Apparently the output of Michel Ancel last year only the production of the title worsened. Henderson suggests that it is a matter of time before Beyond Good & Evil 2 be canceled.

However, another developer of Ubisoft contacted Henderson to deny the rumor, saying the game was still in development, except that it would still be a few more years before it hit the market. Despite the credibility of Henderson, it is best to take this information with reserve until the own Ubisoft confirm it.

Editor’s note: Considering that it has been a very good time since we had our first look at this game, it is almost a fact that things within Ubisoft are not going well at all. Of course, these rumors might not come to fruition in the end, but no one can deny that the development of this title is progressing very slowly.

Via: GamesRadar