La Casa de Papel x Free Fire is available once again within the Garena battle royale, players must prepare their weapons for all the content that has arrived in the game. The new one Free Fire OB31 update has brought great changes to the island, one of them came from the hand of the popular Netflix series: La Casa de Papel.

Plan Bermuda is in Free Fire once again, this event is part of the arrival of ‘The Money Heist‘ to Free fire. A year ago, Free Fire players were awarded prizes for the arrival of La Casa de Papel in Free FireNow, thanks to the new update, these events are preparing to be revealed.

Like a year ago, the players of Free fire They will be able to get hundreds of exclusive objects from the new Free Fire x La Casa de Papel collaboration, among all the things revealed by Garena; New character skins and some special items such as weapon and pet skins have been revealed.

In a couple of days, players will be able to participate in the new event ‘Bermuda Plan‘, this event will put everyone to the test, a new game mode will be unlocked and only the best will be able to join the Bermuda team. This event could arrive on December 11.

Among the things that changed on the island with this update we can find: New balloon x La Casa de PapeHe, swallows Plan Bermuda coins, Plan Bermuda plane. Players will soon have the arrival of a new Magic Roulette with two special skins, each with crazy attributes.