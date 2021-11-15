Starting at 21:00 today On November 15, new items will arrive in the store that you can use for your character. Some will do it for free as is the case of the Sinnoh’s Set , which include:

The remake of the popular Pokémon games released on Nintendo DS arrives on Nintendo Switch on Friday. For this reason, Pokémon GO celebrate the reunion with Sinnoh with various bonuses and gifts that you can take advantage of from today.

On the other hand, to get the costumes for the avatar of the initials of the Nintendo DS title you will have to pass by cashier. The exact amount is not yet known, but these will remain available after the end of the event.

Finally, through the PokéStops can be achieved stickers to complete the collection. Another way to get them is to open gifts or buy them directly from the store.

Pokemon in disguise

From the Tuesday, November 16 at 10:00 You will have the possibility of meeting certain Pokémon in disguise. Specifically, these are the Pearl and Diamond initials, Turtwig, Chimchar and Piplup, who will wear the cap of one of the two protagonists of the video game. They will be available during the course of the event, but not after its completion, so they are temporarily exclusive.

In addition, a collection challenge will appear to celebrate the arrival of these creatures. If you complete it, you will get several benefits such as 1000 experience points, 3000 stardust and a meeting where you can get Froslass. A pretty rare ice and ghost type Pokémon.

Two-part event

This event as a celebration will be divided into two halves unlike what we have seen in previous cases.

Shiny Diamond Pokémon

The first part The event will begin on Tuesday 16 at 10:00 and will be active until Thursday 18 at the same time. During this period some Pokemon will appear with more frenquency:

Murkrow

Poocheyna

Seel

Aron

Bidoof

Kricketot

Buneary

Stunky

Scyther

Larvitar

Burmy (Plant)

Buizel

If you successfully get out of one incursion You will have the possibility to get hold of very exotic creatures that are difficult to capture in other circumstances:

Raids a star: Cranidos Drifloon Bronzor Gible

star: Raids 3 star : Tyranitar Lopunny Drapion Toxicroak Gallade

: Raids 5 stars :

: Mega raids:

Shimmering Pearl Pokémon

The second half will start on Thursday, November 18 at 10:00 And it will end on Sunday, November 21 at 8:00 p.m. This will focus on the launch where Palkia gains prominence against Dialga. In the same way as in the previous case, certain Pokémon will be available for your capture, although some match what we just saw:

Pinsir

Misdreavus

Houndour

Spheal

Bidoof

Kricketot

Buneary

Glameow

Slowpoke

Bagon

Buizel

Burmy (Earth)

In the raids there are no major changes in this regard. The only difference It is in the one and three star raids, where you can get Shieldon or Salamance respectively, instead of Cranidos and Tyranitar.