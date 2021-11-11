As a step prior to the Black Friday discounts, more and more stores are signing up for the Singles Day in this 2021. Apple’s product and accessory offers are no exception, finding quite succulent discounts on certain items. Be sure to also look at our AliExpress discounts on this 11.11.

Deals on Apple AirPods





The AirPods are already a standard within Apple, a very attractive category that has conquered millions of ears. The AirPods 2 are still a very competent model, with an automatic synchronization and H1 chip that we can find for 119 euros.





Apple AirPods 2, with H1 chip and wireless sound.

The AirPods Pro are the most feature-rich headphones for less money. They bring noise cancellation and spatial sound for a superior audio experience, they can be yours for 219 euros.

Apple Airpods Pro in-ear headphones with wireless charging case.

And if yours is the total maximumMay the AirPods Max have mercy on you. Because the experience is brutal. Now you can get them with a great discount for 506 euros.

Noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones with ambient sound mode.

Deals on Apple Watch





For those who want to start in the world of the apple watch, they can put their eyes on the Apple Watch Series 3. It incorporates features like heart rate and fall detectionplus other features like paying with Apple Pay, replying to messages, and using Siri. It’s yours for 209 euros.

38mm Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS connection, Space Gray Aluminum Case and Black Sport strap.

Apple Watch SE incorporates a bigger screen to have more information at a glance. It allows us to lead a more active life more easily and its chip is up to two times faster than the Series 3. You can find it for 288 euros.

40mm Apple Watch SE with GPS connection, silver aluminum case and abyss sport band.

Deals on the HomePod mini





The HomePod mini is a great way to have music in any room from your house. The kitchen, bathroom, living room or your bedroom are the best candidates to fill them with audio and control your HomeKit automation. Now you can find a HomePod mini for 89 euros in black or white.

HomePod, Apple’s mini smart speaker

AirTag offers





The AirTag is a beacon that allows us to locate and recover lost objects. Put it in a backpack, keys, briefcase or purse and find them whenever you lose them. You can buy 1 AirTag for 29 euros or also for 99.99 euros a pack of four AirTags.

Airtag Object Locator with App and Apple Speaker.





Pack of 4 Airtag with App and Apple speaker.

