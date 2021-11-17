We have been seeing for a long time how unlimited data is addressing the catalogs of the different operators in different shapes and colors. They reached Movistar, Vodafone, Orange and Yoigo at the time, later they landed on the Virgin Telco catalog and even landed on Euskaltel. Although in the case of Euskaltel, the unlimited data was sewn into convergent packs but now things change.

In order to have unlimited data in Euskaltel it will no longer be necessary for us to have fiber and mobile contracted at the same time, now the operator, already in the hands of MásMóvil, is launching its first mobile-only rate with unlimited data. It is a rate that will have a monthly cost of 32 euros with an initial discount, although we can add additional lines at 50%. Forever.

32 euros per month, and 16 euros for the first 3 months

As we have said, Euskaltel already offered unlimited data since last year, but only jointly at convergent rates. Now, the operator owned by MásMóvil launches its first rate with convergent data that includes only mobile lines, and has a very interesting price: 32 euros per month

From the outset we come across a rate whose monthly price is 32 euros, but which includes a 50% discount during the first three months that we have it contracted. That means that we will pay only 48 euros for the first quarter. But perhaps the most interesting thing is that this price is for the main line, the additional lines that we add to the rate will cost us only 16 euros per month. Each additional line will have a 50% discount forever.

This 50% discount for additional lines applies to all types of mobile lines, not just those with unlimited data. This means that we can get a rate with unlimited calls and 15GB of data for 5 euros per month, or with a rate with unlimited calls and 30GB of data for 8 euros per month. As we have said, additional lines with a 50% discount forever. Of course, there is a small downside and that is that we cannot have more than three lines in total. The main one and two additional ones.

Via | RatesDe More information | Euskaltel