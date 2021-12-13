The Omicron variant has been detected in several European countries, where regions with a record of hospitalizations for Covid-19 are already registered and infections are on the rise.

Norway, one of the least affected European countries so far, reported today 358 hospitalized by Covid-19, a record for the entire coronavirus pandemic, while health authorities warn against a “notable” rise in contagion.

The Institute of Public Health (FHI, for its acronym in Norwegian) warned this morning that the situation is “more serious”, that the Omicron variant will be the dominant “in a short time” and that, in three weeks, there could be 90,000 to 300,000 daily cases, compared to the 4,600 on average in the last seven days.

Hospital admissions could reach 50 to 200 a daywarns this body, which recommends adopting new restrictions “urgently”.

“The situation is serious. Transmission is too high. We have to take measures to stop it, ”Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre told public television at this time.

Ireland foresees ‘a storm’ of cases

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland prepares to suffer “a storm” of Covid-19 positives as a consequence of the rapid advance of the Omicron variant, the chief minister, Paul Girvan, warned on Monday.

The leader of the Belfast Executive, a coalition between unionists and nationalists, urged citizens to strengthen the region’s “defenses” against the pandemic by accelerating the reinforcement vaccination campaign, which this week has been activated for those over 30 years of age .

“We have to prepare for it because we are seeing what is happening in London, where the new variant is now dominant in new cases and has expanded rapidly in the last three to four weeks,” Givan told BBC Ulster radio. .

The Northern Irish authorities reported that they have so far identified ten cases of Covid-19 caused by the Omicron variant.

