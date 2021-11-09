Eternals: Was Thanos at heart a villain?

While the Eternals did not take part in the events of Avengers: Infinity War, in the new Marvel Studios production they could show that Thanos was not a villain after all.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has received a new group of immortal beings, which have been kept in the shadows for thousands of years, the Eternals, who not only must fight the Deviants by order of the Celestials, they also make us think Thanos wasn’t a villain?

It may interest you: Eternals – Review and criticism WITHOUT spoilers

It is worth remembering that the great villain of The Infinity Saga in the MCU was Thanos, who from his first appearance in Avengers showed his intentions to conquer planets and exterminate whoever stands in his way.

Thanos is the son of A’lars and Sui-San, whose origin is from the Eternal race, and whom Thanos himself murdered. The Purple Colossus is also known to be the brother of Eros (Starfox) and the cousin of Thena.

Thanos ally of the Eternals?

If you remember the moment when Ikaris searches for Ajak before the emergence of a new Celestial, the leader of the Eternals comments that the process of the emergence of a new Celestial was delayed for five years, due to the extinction of half life in the planet.

Celestials are beings that feed on the vital energy of the inhabitants of the planets from which they emerge, and the earth was the place where this new cosmic titan should emerge.

However, the Eternals make Thanos see more than a villain, as a hero of the planet by delaying the rise of the Celestial, which would have meant the total extinction of life on Earth.

Was Thanos actually a villain?

Let us remember that Thanos did not see himself as a conqueror, since from his native Titan he exposed the problem that his place of origin lived, overexploitation of resources. Which would lead to an extinction of life, so he proposed an impartial genocide, fair with rich and poor alike, to avoid the inevitable, the end of life on Titan.

That is why his purpose in obtaining the gems of infinity was the extinction of half the life of the Universe, in order that the different planets with life could progress. “Difficult decisions require strong wills”.

The only difference between Thanos and the Eternals is that Thanos is willing to sacrifice anyone to achieve his goals. And the Eternals prefer to respect human life, even if it leads to events where men eliminate each other.

Eternals has a cast consisting of Richard Madden as Ikaris, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari. Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Kit Harrington as Black Knight, and Don Lee as Gilgamesh.

Under the direction of the brand new Oscar winner, Chloe Zhao, Eternals is now available in theaters in Mexico and the world.

Do not miss: Eternals: We explain the ending and the post-credits scenes

Source: Marvel Studios

Neil Gaiman and John Romita Jr guide the return of the Eternals to SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico

In 2006 Neil Gaiman and John Romita Jr. courageously took up the concepts created by Jack Kirby and, in the process, told a fresh and fun story full of mystery, suspense and majestic power. All in order to help establish the creation of Kirby as a vital part of the Marvel Universe once and for all.

In the context of Marvel’s Civil War, the Eternals awaken one by one from a strange trance to face the fact that they are not the ordinary people they thought they were. However, they will also discover that there is little time to mourn, as they will be thrown into a life and death struggle that spans time and space!

SMASH and Marvel Comics Mexico bring you Marvel Deluxe – Eternals. A must-read collector’s volume to complement your cinematic experience.

It is also being read

Natalie Portman will be the new Thor in the next superhero movie: Love and Thunder

With The Eternals, Salma Hayek is the first Mexican in the MCU

Angelina Jolie regains some of her old confidence thanks to Marvel

Captain Marvel: The Greatest Example of Female Empowerment

Kris Jenner and Captain Marvel star in the crossover everyone’s talking about!