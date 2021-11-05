I recognize it, it is becoming more and more convenient for me to pay with my smartphone And this has a direct consequence: the size of my bags has been reduced a lot, I do not need more capacity than the one that allows me to carry the keys, the lipstick and the mobile.

Yes indeed, sometimes you have to bring some cash to pay for parking, the supermarket cart or bread … that is why a purse or wallet is a necessary purchase, which becomes essential if you have space to carry your ID or metro card, for example.

In Amazon we have found several options of this hybrid between wallet and purse, perfect for carrying what is important and taking up little space in our bag. These are some of our favorites:

In trendy color





The first of our options is the signature Unequal and it is one of our favorites for its minimalist style, which leaves the spotlight on the fashionable color: green. An elongated purse with the brand’s logo embossed, which has slots for the cards we mentioned earlier on the back.

The zipper closure allows us to carry cash without fear that our bag will fill with coins. It is made of leather and has a very practical size (16 x 9.9 x 2 centimeters). We found it on Amazon for 32.99 euros.

Desigual Elongated purse with 21wayp13 logo, petrol blue

Style preppy





The style preppy It is always a safe bet, especially in the field of accessories. That is why this purse with wallet and card holder signed by Tommy Hilfiger it is a timeless success. Its classic style in navy blue, with the brand’s flag as the protagonist and the logo in gold, gives us that point posh daily without excesses.

Although it has enough capacity to carry everything we need in our day to day, the size (25.4 x 5.08 x 6.86 centimeters) and weight (170 grams) is perfect for small or medium bags. We find it on Amazon from 39.90 euros.

Tommy Hilfiger Poppy, Women’s Travel Wallet Accessory

Logomania





One of the trends of the season are logos or logomania. Super appropriate term considering that we have signed them in bags, belts and even jackets. That’s why this wallet with card holder from Guess it is one of our favorites.

It has a print full of logos of the brand, in a subtle pink tone and the word GUESS in cash as the protagonist. In addition, it has enough capacity to carry our cash and cards without taking up too much space in the bag. We have it available in other colors to choose from from 42.35 euros.

Alisa SLG PETITE TRIFOLD coin purse

Classic and versatile





Minimalist, practical and timeless, they may be the words that define this purse with wallet and card holder. Calvin klein (and everything the brand does in general). And it is that simplicity is the hallmark of this firm that reigned in the 90s and that has been in the forefront for several seasons.

A very versatile bet with an ideal size for small bags (25.4 x 5.1 x 6.9 centimeters), which makes us fall in love with its black synthetic leather finish and its metallic logo as the protagonist. We can find it for sale on Amazon for only 37.99 euros.

Calvin Klein Z / A Wallet W / Flap MD, Women’s Travel Wallet Accessory, Black, One Size

Tie-dye print





Finally, in the antipodes of the previous model, we have this purse with wallet and card holder from Lois. A faux leather design with a print tie dye – in case you are one of those who does not abandon this pattern even when temperatures drop like Maria Pedraza- navy blue.

The purse has ideal measurements for mini bags (14 x 2 x 9.5 centimeters) and is available on Amazon in various colors or patterns to choose from from 24.95 euros, of course, the price may vary depending on our choice.

Lois – Women’s Faux Leather Wallet with Purse, Wallet and Card Holder. Zip closure. Young Casual Style. Ideal for Daily Use 310851, Color Blue

