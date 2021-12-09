If you are lucky enough to have a two-story house or chalet, the stairs are the center of the whole house. And if you have a fireplace in the living room this Christmas, you are going to get more out of it than ever. Because both spaces They give a lot of play when preparing the house for Christmas and decorate in a very festive way without complicating: we give you four ideas to try.

Branches and plants with a rustic and natural touch

Placing green mistletoe and fir branches and stems makes Christmas appear instantly. Either with advent wreaths hung high or with green garlands that wrap around the railing. If they also have details of pineapples or red berries even better.













– Christmas wreath with details of pine cones, stars and red berries from Maisons du Monde,

With candles that provide that homely warmth of the holidays

Candles create a homey atmosphere anywhere. They are ideal when setting the table. But they are also precious placed on the steps inside lanterns, guiding the way to the Christmas tree. In the fireplace are a must, either on the shelf or placed inside to create a burning fire effect in the middle of winter.













– Candle with campfire aroma in a bottle from H&M Home, 2.99 euros.

With Christmas decorations and socks

No fireplace decor is worth it without some nice Christmas stockings to fill with goodies and mini details on Christmas morning. All these ornaments can also be placed on the staircase, in the form of garlands or hanging ornaments from the railing. Santa Claus will want to sneak through that chimney and will never want to come out again.













– Christmas decorative socks from Amazon, 18 euros.

Christmas lights garlands

When all else fails, the Christmas lights will always be there. They are the perfect ally to decorate quickly and always ensuring success. Because a good garland of yellow lights creates warmth and makes any space more appealing. We can even put it inside the fireplace between firewood to pretend there is a fire burning.













– Light garland with squares glitter from Kave Home, 11 euros.

Light garland with glitter squares

