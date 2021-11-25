The Esprinet Group has more than 1,600 employees and has a turnover of 4,500 million euros in 2020, being without a doubt one of the leaders in technology distribution. The firm aspires to consolidate its leadership in the European market in the coming years.

Strategic plan until 2024

Alessandro Cattani, CEO of Esprinet, has unveiled the master lines of the distributor’s business in the period that will include between 2022 and 2024. And it has done so boasting of a 26% market share, which makes it the undisputed leader in the sector, with an outstanding growth projection in the coming years. The company expects to go from revenues of 4.6 billion euros in 2021, to 5,600 million euros in 2024.

The distributor will develop a revolutionary business model that will benefit from higher margins, betting on renting and improvements in profitability or access to credit. The goal for 2024 is to increase by 50% EBITDA up to 125 million euros. They will also focus on generating a good cash position so they can improve dividends and make new acquisitions. Esprinet’s idea is to increase the group’s profitability by 50% until 2024.

The firm has an ambitious growth plan until 2024, which includes different market players, especially its clients. These will have better access to credit, something that is a priority for Esprinet since it is a virtuous circle that benefits both the client, who can grow in their economic activity, and for the distributor, who also achieves great benefits with these credit operations. The company’s objective is to serve as a comprehensive service provider for a large number of companies, accompanying them in their supply plans and facilitating as much as possible everything that surrounds the acquisition of new equipment and the modernization of organizations to increase your productivity.

From renting to comprehensive services

In its strategic plan there are two particularly important aspects, and they will be the backbone of the company’s growth in the coming years. On the one hand, to the distribution service renting is added from this exercise. The distributor wants to take advantage of the current favorable to renting that is running through various sectors, such as vehicles, and take it to a market where there is great room for improvement in the adoption of these plans.

A business area that will undoubtedly play a leading role in the future and will boost sales. Esprinet is very well positioned in the market to achieve sustained growth until 2024. In fact, there are many growth opportunities in a market that moves more than 50% of its operations through wholesalers.

Positive results

Esprinet has reaped positive results in its activity in the first nine months of 2021. The total growth in sales of contracts with clients has been 9% compared to the same period in 2020. Consumer electronics have accounted for the bulk of sales, with smartphones leading the way. The sale of computers has also been one of the values ​​that has weighed the most in the results of the first nine months of the year. Although the sales that have grown the most in this period have been those of video games and software, services or the cloud.

Esprinet has shown its results for the first nine months of 2021, where some total revenue of 3,211 million euros, with a Adjusted EBITDA of € 57.9 million. The net profit has been 28.6 million euros, and the cash conversion cycle has been set at 13 days. Esprinet boasts sustained growth in recent years, generating significant dividends since 2001. The group’s workforce now reaches 1,600 people, of which 65% are part of the sales and marketing teams, while 35% The remainder is made up of the Backoffice.