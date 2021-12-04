The new logo of Ermenegildo Zegna sets a new standard in its image, consolidated as one of the most important silent luxury brands in the menswear market.

The transformation to which the logo of this brand underwent establishes a new benchmark in the market, which has to do with innovation in the way brands communicate and manage to transcend to the consumer.

With this in mind, an element to take into account and that is tremendously relevant has to do with the ability to understand the market and how valuable it is to innovate in the way the consumer is involved in the brand narrative.

A new logo

Ermenegildo Zegna is one of the strongest fashion brands in the luxury market and together with firms such as Boss, Brioni or similar, it has stood out in men’s garments that stand out for being part of silent luxury.

The trend of wearing high-cost garments without exhibiting their manufacture has led brands like Zegna to be a benchmark in this trend, which is why the change of their logo stands out, as part of the recognition that makes modernity so necessary in communication as a brand and that serve to better understand the consumer.

After more than 100 years of being in the market, the menswear firm made a tribute to the path of Oasi Zegna, so now a series of strokes that give the appearance of being a path and a new font make the brand a firm that is committed to the changes we have seen in the industry.

Within the adjustments that we have witnessed in the industry, we have noticed not only image changes, but also operational changes, as happened with Inditex, where Amancio Ortega’s daughter is about to take over the reins of the company.

Fashion adjustments are coming

It is important to see the changes that are taking place in the fashion market, because they tell us about the path that is followed in this industry and the opportunity before the consumer to establish new tasks from how to relate to it to how to maintain the legacy.

The significance of the legacy is fundamental in the fashion market, since it is about reputation and image that determine the significance of the garments and accessories that have no waste, on the contrary, they are important guidelines to take into account of how these firms seek to be relevant .

Communicate the change

From a new logo to a new corporate address, everything communicates in fashion and it is important to see that while at Inditex the character of a family business is retaken, with the arrival of Amancio Ortega’s daughter at the head of the company, adjustments to the Zegna logo It reminds us of the challenge that markets have in redefining the tasks they have in front of them and the capacity with which they seek to communicate in the market, where it becomes tremendously relevant to assume new market guidelines and act correctly in the face of them.

