The most popular searches on Google of 2021

2021 is coming to an end and Google, being the number 1 search engine in the world, showed his most popular searches.

Over time, the virtual world has become highly relevant to the world population, allowing millions of people to join this year after year thanks to all the benefits that the internet has to offer, including online sales, education, entertainment, among endless options to choose from. According to the Digital 2021 study carried out in a joint effort by Hootsuite and We Are Social, it was shown that today the 60 percent of the world’s population is connected to the internet, who remain connected for an average of 6 hours and 54 minutes, consuming and uploading content on a daily basis to internet platforms.

Despite the fact that in these digital spaces we can find almost any type of information on any subject, the location and visibility of these could not be possible without the existence of online search engines, which support millions of users to find their content on a daily basis. Among them, there are some that have managed to gain the trust and loyalty of users compared to other companies, proclaiming one of these as the absolute leader, Google. In accordance with Statista in its graph on the market share of the main online search engines globally in 2020, Google 92.08 percent of the preference predominates, Bing 2.7 percent, Yahoo! 1.63 percent, Baidu 1.16 percent, YANDEX 0.6 percent and others 1.83 percent.

Taking into account the current context due to the pandemic and that millions of people around the world adopted the digital world (mostly) to integrate it into their daily lives and used it as a means of information, among the most popular Google searches, concern was noted to know when they were going to get their Covid 19 vaccine, which may vary depending on the country, state and city.

However, this type of search engines in the pandemic It was not only useful for the population to be informed about the symptoms of the disease, its vaccination process or related issues, but e-commerce platforms also benefited, since Google considerably supported the positioning of the products of the companies and entrepreneurs (who have not yet positioned themselves on the web) and that they managed to increase their income by adopting the digital world within their marketing strategies, a fact from which they will surely not take off (at least in another decade).

Currently, the digital presence in e-commerce platforms or even social networks cannot go unnoticed, since, in addition to offering a wide possibility to position our products, services or brands, the world is increasingly choosing to belong to the virtual world, where even the most important companies in the world are focused on providing services of this type.

In recent years, when the decrease in social mobility was present, he stressed the importance of integrating our efforts into the online mode and prevailing in the digital world.