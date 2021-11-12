Epic Games launches a virtual exhibition of Kid A Mnesiaby Radiohead, where you can enjoy a free 3D gallery, starting on November 18. We tell you the details and how you can see it.

The exhibit was originally intended to be physical, but the COVID-19 pandemic brought it digital. Now, Radiohead and Epic Games to launch Kid A Mnesia Exhibition for PS5, Windows PC and Mac.

Last September the band presented this experience during the PlayStation Showcase. The exhibition Kid A Mnesia is released to accompany the album of the same name, a reissue of two of the band’s most important albums (Kid A and Amnesiac) along with new material from the recordings.

Singer Thom Yorke has collaborated with artist Stanley Donwood to create this museum, which features sound design by producer Nigel Godrich. You can download for free Kid A Mnesia Exhibition On PC, Mac OS, from the Epic Games Store and on the PS Store for PlayStation 5.

In the exhibition trailer, we can see an amazing 3D art gallery, combined with the music of the records Kid A and Amnesiacby Radiohead, but with the new sound design by Nigel Godrich. You can see the Official Radiohead trailer at this link .

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/QNUzGew1EN4

If you are a fan of Radiohead, you can consider this exhibition as an addition to the album Kid A Mnesia, which includes both albums and a number of previously unreleased material.

If you are not a fan of Radiohead, this is your chance to explore music and the images of a legendary group, far beyond the usual limits of an album.