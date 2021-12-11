Wireless charging on the iPad? Could come in the future

According to a new patent registered by Apple, next year iPads could incorporate wireless charging.

The concept of wireless charging came to iPhones a few years ago, back in 2017. It is a convenient function that may come in handy for some users. But nevertheless, This feature is currently only available on iPhone, Apple Watch, and select Apple AirPods., not having reached the rest of the brand’s devices and products.

However, everything indicates that sooner rather than later there will be news in this regard: it seems that Apple’s idea is to make the new iPads that will arrive next year are compatible with this technology. In this way, it could greatly improve the way you load these products, although it is unknown whether or not it will be comfortable enough for users.

Should Apple Bring the MacBook MagSafe Charger to the iPad?

New Apple Patent Suggests Wireless Charging Could Be Coming To iPads Soon

As we mentioned, according to a new patent registered by those of Cupertino, that has been shared by Patently Apple, The firm could be working on new cases for the iPad that incorporate the necessary elements to be able to provide a wireless charge to other devices.

The usefulness of this possible new iPad case is not entirely clear. However, the most logical thing is to think that it could have a small battery, such that When the iPad or any other product that supports wireless charging (such as the iPhone or AirPods) does not have a lot of battery, there is the possibility of extending somewhat more the duration of it.

Thus, The new iPad cases may function similarly to the Smart Battery Cases currently available for iPhones.. However, for this it would be necessary for the new iPad models to be compatible with Qi wireless charging to be able to work with these cases.

Related topics: iPad

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe