Epic Games adds Antstream Arcade: meet the free platform with more than 1200 classic video games

Epic Games Store added Antstream Arcade, a platform with more than 1200 classics to play for free and without downloading anything.

Epic Games Store, in addition to incorporating titles of all kinds, it also integrates some video game platforms such as Itch.io or Antstream Arcade. The latter allows you to enjoy more than 1200 classics for free and without the need to download files to your PC: we will tell you how it works, below!

Antstream Arcade: a platform full of classics on the Epic Games Store

Antstream Arcade is a free video game platform that gives you access to more than 1200 classics from the ’80s and’ 90s to play without having to download any files to your PC. You will find games like Double dragon, Super Star Wars, Earthworm Jim, Indiana Jones, Metal slug, Hellish Quart, Gauntlet, Burning fight and many others.

The platform works through the streaming of all its video games, so it is necessary that you have a stable Internet connection. However, being retro games, they are not too demanding requirements. On the other hand, it offers a free version, totally enjoyable, although with some advertisements from time to time, and the possibility of paying a monthly membership of 10 euros.

Epic Games Store also offers a version of access to Antstream Arcade with 1090 free gems, which can be spent in online tournaments, exclusive challenges in the arcades and PvP games against other users.

The availability of Antstream Arcade This is huge news for retro video game enthusiasts, but also for all those players who want to know some of the best classics of the interactive medium easily and quickly through a platform as common as Epic Games Store.

