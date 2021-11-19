Canadian studio Behavior Interactive has spent the last few years adding a massive amount of content to its asymmetric multiplayer horror video game. Dead by daylight, including highly popular licenses. However, one of them has fallen by the wayside, as was made known a few months ago. Now him Stranger Things DLC permanently disappears from Dead by Daylight, which means that those who had not acquired it until now will no longer be able to add to Steve Harrington and Nancy Wheeler as survivors, Demorgorgon as a murderer, nor any of his skins, among which was one of Jonathan Byers.

Too the map will no longer be available set in the laboratory of Hawkins and the special edition of Dead by Daylight in collaboration with Stranger Things. How has this situation been reached? Behavior has not been able to renew the license with Netflix, which seems willing to bet heavily on its video game section (recently bought the Night School Studio (creators of Oxenfree) and has in Stranger Things one of its main claims. How will this loss affect Dead by Daylight? For new players or those who have not purchased the DLC, it will be a final goodbye and they will no longer be able to get hold of these characters.

Filtered all the details of the Dead by Daylight Christmas event

For those who already had them in their possession, they will be able to keep everything they had and keep using them as much as they want, although, as we mentioned, the Hawkins map has ceased to exist. Regarding the Steve, Nancy and the Demogorgon perks, they will become generic skills, they will be renamed and they will continue to appear in the blood network of all the characters so that they can continue to be used. The offerings to go to the Hawkins map have also been removed from the game and the users who had them, rewarded with blood points. Stranger Things DLC came to Dead by Daylight in June 2019 and is almost saying goodbye two and a half years later of the Behavior game.