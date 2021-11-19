Nurgle, also known as the Plague Lord, is the Chaos God of Sickness, Putrefaction, and Death by Rebirth.

Ku’gath Plaguefather – Legendary Lord of Nurgle

Plaguefather Ku’gath, the Lord of Pustules, is one of Nurgle’s chosen chosen ones. His fascination with the spread of contagions makes him venture into the mortal realms to test his latest creations on the battlefield, motivated by the desire to conceive the perfect plague, capable of infecting even the gods themselves.

Coming into battle atop a gigantic palanquin pulled by countless Nurgletes, the Fetid Distiller fires blasts of these infected creatures at the enemy to test their countless horrifying infections. Despite his inflamed and sickly appearance, Plaguefather Ku’gath has a divine ability to absorb damage and inflict severe wounds, whether in close combat or by casting spells of the Lore of Nurgle.

Nurgle’s Style of Play:

The armies of Nurgle, as a faithful incarnation of their virulent god, are a very resistant wall of diseased flesh capable of regeneration that enjoys forcing the enemy to fight hand-to-hand and wearing them down with their strategy and poisonous attacks. The more damage these infected warriors endure in combat, the greater the battle bonuses they unlock, such as the noxious Torrent of Rot ability, which spreads through enemy ranks like a deadly plague.

In the campaign, Nurgle tries to spread his abominable message whenever the opportunity presents itself. His factions can craft and spread various plagues, negatively affecting those unlucky enough to contract them, but benefiting armies of his own nearby. They also use cyclic buildings that grow and perish organically, and can summon low-strength units directly into their armies.

Composition of the army of Nurgle:

The Demons of Nurgle have a putrid appearance that makes them nauseating to the eye. This rotting army relies on tough front-line infantry like the Plague Bearers and swarms of loathsome (and lovable) Nurgletes, while the abominable warbeasts and more powerful demons like the Great Filth, the Toads of Plague and the Beasts of Nurgle provide devastating melee combat and magical support.

