Finding a perfect monitor is very difficult. In fact, it is impossible. Either you spend a prohibitive amount of money, or you have to dispense with some features to prioritize others. If what you are looking for is a monitor with which to enjoy the best image quality, then this 28-inch Samsung IPS with 4K resolution is one of the best options, and you have it on Amazon on sale for only 229 euros right now.

After much researching, comparing and even testing different monitors, I ended up opting for this Samsung model thinking that it would not be discounted for Black Friday. Right now you you have the opportunity to take advantage of the offer to which this Samsung screen is available which in my opinion is one of the best to enjoy a great gaming experience.

While it is true that it is not the best monitor for competitive gaming because you will have to settle for 60 Hz, the truth is that yes it is a great option to play in 4K, maximizing resolution. If you want to have the fastest image to beat your rivals, you may want another model, but if you want to see the highest level of detail in the image and enjoy the game, this Samsung is great.

its 28 inch size is ideal to keep it in a room and use it as a general-purpose monitor, to work and to watch series or movies. Have higher pixel density than the 32-inch ones, and a larger surface than the 21-inch ones. It’s a good compendium of options.

What’s more, IPS technology is appreciated compared to TN or VA screens, and offers us greater viewing angles. Again, we insist on the same, the key is that the gaming experience is good and allows us to enjoy one of the main advantages of the new generation of video consoles, which is 4K resolution. It is also interesting to be able to enjoy series and movies in high resolution, or to work day-to-day with good sharpness.

In fact, it can be said that This Samsung LU28R55 is one of the cheapest 4K monitors that is in the market. The quality / price ratio that it offers is not reached by almost any other model on the market, and that comes from a brand that is a benchmark in the manufacture of screens.

By only 229 euros, and being available with direct shipping from AmazonIt is a great purchase that you will hardly be able to improve in a long time.

