If you are one of those people who need an inexpensive, reliable and durable mobile, this will be your best option, without a doubt. Xiaomi’s proposal for the basic range has a 90 Hz screen, and a 50 megapixel camera. Right off the bat, it sounds great! It has a good size in hand, with a 6.5-inch IPS / LCD screen and FullHD + resolution.

In the hand, it feels very good, because its weight is as low as 8.9 millimeters thick, and its finishes are made of plastic that molds very well to the hand and has very successful premium colors and touches.

The processor is not far behind either: a reliable MediaTek Helio G88 and an ARM Mali-G52 GPU, with 4GB of RAM to enjoy a truly affordable mobile at a crazy price on the occasion of Black Friday.

One step above, the Redmi Note 10

It is one of the best sellers in the mid-range, and not just any mobile phone achieves that. The Redmi 10 is a very vitaminized mid-range, with great features for a fairly low price (and now, even more so with Black Friday). It has a clean design, and an attractive glass finish. It has a very good Super AMOLED screen with vibrant colors and always on display that our sight will appreciate.

It mounts a powerful and reliable 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 678 processor, with very good scores in tests such as Antutu. Together with the 4GB of RAM we will get a smooth, reliable experience at a great price.

In the photography section, the Redmi Note 10 has a 48 MP quad lens, an 8 MP wide angle that is appreciated, as well as a 2 MP macro lens. Can you ask for something more from a phone like this? We think not, and now even less with a Black Friday price!

Premium range: Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE series

Xiaomi’s latest high-end is already on sale for Black Friday. We are talking about the Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro. And now with a super discount… Can you ask Xiaomi for something more? They are the two new additions of Xiaomi, and they are the highest range, for performance, for design …

Physically, they are identical except for size. Xiaomi 11T Pro is a bit bigger. They follow the line of the 11 series, but with a slightly more prominent camera module. The 11T rides a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Ultra, while the 11T Pro carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G.

Both mobiles have made the decision to keep the same set of cameras. They carry a main sensor of 108 megapixels, optics with a focal aperture of 1.75; a wide angle with an 8 megapixel sensor, and f / 2.2 aperture and 120º of vision and a 5 megapixel telemacro with f / 2.4 aperture and autofocus between 3 and 7 cm. You will be able to take some photos and record videos at the height of the circumstances with these cameras.

And, below (not much) the high end, the latest release, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G New Edition. It is the lightest 5G smartphone on the market in Spain, with a total of 158 grams. It also has 5G connectivity, a processor that borders on the premium and a 4250 mAh battery with fast charging that will never leave you hanging.

In terms of its physical appearance, it is practically the same as the Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro, but somewhat smaller, and with lower specifications. It is a true flag-ship killer of the mid-range.

