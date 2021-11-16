EnGenius launches two professional APs with Airguard, what is Airguard?

The new APs are the ECW230S and ECW220S, both of which feature EnGenius Airguard technology to protect the wireless network. It is a fact that cyber attacks are the order of the day, and we must protect ourselves as best as possible against them, especially in critical scenarios such as in business, financial or health networks, with the aim of not having any type of intrusion to the local network. Currently there are many APs that have a system to scan the APs around us outside of peak traffic hours, however, these new EnGenius Cloud access points have AirGuard technology that allows us to identify and neutralize threats 24 hours a day. of the day 7 days a week. These teams have a radio specifically dedicated to this task, so it can scan the environment continuously without losing performance for our wireless clients. For example, AirGuard is capable of detecting and neutralizing twin evil attacks, rogue access points, flood detection, man-in-the-middle attacks, and WiFi inhibitors, all without a drop in network performance. . Therefore, these APs have:

Generally, the main characteristics of a WiFi access point are its wireless speeds and the speed of the Ethernet port so as not to have a bottleneck in the wired network. However, the main characteristic of these new access points is the security they are capable of providing, both from unauthorized devices access to the wireless network as well as other types of attacks on wireless networks.

Airguard technology has a professional RF spectrum analysis, visualizing the radio frequencies and ensuring that the configured SSIDs are authorized, and, in addition, that they are in the optimal emission channels, so it will also help us to optimize the AP channels spread throughout the organization. Another important feature is that it has Zero-Wait DFS, with the aim of not having to wait a while until broadcasting in the 5GHz band with DFS channels.

Another important feature is that it has a Bluetooth radio, thanks to this function we can detect nearby Bluetooth devices, and we can even track Bluetooth devices to provide location-based advertising, whenever network administrators want to activate this functionality.

WiFi Features

The model EnGenius ECW220S It has simultaneous dual band with WiFi 6 and AX1800 class. In the 2.4GHz band we can achieve a speed of up to 574Mbps, and in the 5GHz band we can achieve a speed of up to 1,201Mbps, therefore, we have two internal antennas in MU-MIMO configuration for each frequency band. This equipment has a Gigabit Ethernet port for the LAN with PoE + support, although it also has a port for direct current power if we want. Of course, we have the same configuration options as always regarding EnGenius Cloud such as multiple-SSID, WiFi roaming, RADIUS authentication in the Cloud and full support for WPA3, both in Personal and Enterprise versions.

The model EnGenius ECW230S It has simultaneous dual band with WiFi 6 and AX3600 class. In the 2.4GHz band we can achieve a speed of up to 1148Mbps, and in the 5GHz band we can achieve a speed of up to 2.401Mbps, therefore, we have four internal antennas in MU-MIMO configuration for each frequency band. This equipment has a 2.5G Multigigabit port with PoE + support, in this way, we will not have a bottleneck in the wired network, and we can provide the best possible performance in the wireless network. This equipment also has all the usual features in terms of configuration, therefore, it is really complete.

These new access points will be available soon, although their price is unknown. Taking into account that they are dual-band WiFi 6 devices, with an additional radio and AirGuard technology, we anticipate that they will not be very cheap, since they are oriented to very critical environments where the best possible security is necessary.