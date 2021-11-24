We believed that EMUI 11 would be the last version of the Huawei layer to be replaced by HarmonyOS and we were wrong. Suddenly Huawei announced EMUI 12, with practically the same HarmonyOS news, but another name. Now EMUI 12 beta begins to be available in Europe.

Investigations are confirmed, Huawei has started the Android 12 beta program in Europe, after doing the same in Russia and parts of Asia. The update arrives in Huawei’s BETA application, for Huawei Mate 40, Mate 30 and Huawei P40.

Time to try EMUI 12

Huawei seems to have fine-tuned its strategy with HarmonyOS. Everything indicates that this all-in-one operating system will remain in mobile phones in China and will live in harmony with EMUI 12 in the rest of the world. We already saw that the new features of EMUI 12 are very reminiscent of those of HarmonyOS, something that now makes sense as EMUI 12 is “the flavor of HarmonyOS”.

The update to EMUI 12 is scheduled to reach 28 Huawei phones during the first half of 2022, but before the stable and final version, the beta program has started in some terminals. After doing it in Russia and Asia, now the beta program has been opened in Europe for the following Huawei phones:

To check if the beta program is available for your mobile, you need install the Huawei BETA app from your APK, login and check if there are any available projects to join in the tab Me. Beta programs are often restricted to a specific number of users, so if you’re interested you should hurry up.

Via | XDA