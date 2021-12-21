Movistar will broadcast 5 games per day, plus 3 full days that it will broadcast exclusively. For its part, DAZN will broadcast the other 5 remaining matches of the day. In addition, as is established in Spanish legislation, we will have one open game per day. That match is currently played in Gol, but its continuity has not been confirmed for the 2022/2023 season. It could be Gol or there could be a surprise, that will be one of the enigmas to be solved in the coming months.

The second puzzle to be solved is the possible agreement between Movistar and DAZN so that we can see all the games on both platforms or, at least, on one of them. This seems quite simple because they already have an agreement at the expense of Formula 1, MotoGP or 4 linear channels with the Copa del Rey, the Premier League and the Euroleague basketball.

The third important point will be to see how they negotiate with Orange and the terms of the agreement they can sign. The French have already made it clear that they want to continue broadcasting LaLiga and that, for them, it is an important product. In relation to the 5 Movistar games, they do not expect too many changes as everything is regulated by the CNMC. The interesting thing will be to see the type of agreement they reach with DAZN.