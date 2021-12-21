DAZN and Movistar have remained with the rights to broadcast the Spanish LaLiga matches in the seasons 2022/23, 2023/24, 2024/25, 2025/26 and 2026/27. For the first time in a long time, the Blues share the rights with another company, in this case the most important sports OTT of the moment. Although the competition does not start until the middle of August next year, there are many steps that must be taken until then. One of the things we still do not know is if DAZN will go up in price or if it will offer football at the current price of 9.99 euros per month (seems unlikely).
Movistar will broadcast 5 games per day, plus 3 full days that it will broadcast exclusively. For its part, DAZN will broadcast the other 5 remaining matches of the day. In addition, as is established in Spanish legislation, we will have one open game per day. That match is currently played in Gol, but its continuity has not been confirmed for the 2022/2023 season. It could be Gol or there could be a surprise, that will be one of the enigmas to be solved in the coming months.
The second puzzle to be solved is the possible agreement between Movistar and DAZN so that we can see all the games on both platforms or, at least, on one of them. This seems quite simple because they already have an agreement at the expense of Formula 1, MotoGP or 4 linear channels with the Copa del Rey, the Premier League and the Euroleague basketball.
The third important point will be to see how they negotiate with Orange and the terms of the agreement they can sign. The French have already made it clear that they want to continue broadcasting LaLiga and that, for them, it is an important product. In relation to the 5 Movistar games, they do not expect too many changes as everything is regulated by the CNMC. The interesting thing will be to see the type of agreement they reach with DAZN.
Will the price of DAZN go up when including LaLiga?
And finally, we come to the fourth enigma that will be solved over the months and that is none other than the price of DAZN. Currently, the OTT of sports costs 9.99 euros per month or 99.99 euros per year if we pay it at once. This price seems somewhat unrealistic due to the significant investment effort that they will have to make to offer LaLiga in Spain.
To give us an idea, DAZN Italia tripled its price after keeping the rights to Series A. The sports transmission service increased its monthly fee from 9.99 euros to 29.99 euros in less than a month, although to attract new customers and retain current ones, it put up a promotion of 19.99 euros for 14 months.
In the case of DAZN Germany, which only broadcasts some games by sharing the rights with Sky, the price rose at the beginning of the year to 14.99 euros per month or 149.99 euros per year (which makes about 12.49 euros per month). month prorating the cost that we will pay at once). As we can see, in both cases they are prices higher than those of Spain.
The situation of DAZN, except for a future agreement to broadcast Movistar matches, is more similar to that of Germany than to Italy, where it has the full rights. For this reason, the rise of Spain may not be as exaggerated as that of Italy and more similar to Germany.
For now, it is all speculation, but what It seems clear is that DAZN will go up in price if we look at the movements made in some of the markets in which it has acquired the soccer rights of that country.
While it all works out, you can have a DAZN subscription for 9.99 euros per month without staying to watch boxing, Copa del Rey, motor …
How much would you pay for DAZN with LaLiga included?