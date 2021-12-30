Elon Musk has made some comments about the robot that Tesla is preparing and has compared it to the popular Star Wars characters.

If Elon Musk stands out for something, it is because of his ability to earn headlines with phrases that try to sell the products they work on in any way their companies. Every so often it announces something in a promising way, even if it is not fulfilled later, and with the Tesla Bot, or Optimus, we have seen it again.

There are numerous Elon Musk promises that have not been kept and they concern several of your companies. Provocation or real bet, when talking now about the Tesla humanoid robot that was presented in August, he has advanced that he hopes it will be available by the end of 2022.

According to his words in an interview they did with him via YouTube, the Tesla Bot will be a “amazing companion as C-3PO and R2-D2“who may”develop a unique personality over time “ because “It’s not that all robots are the same“.

The comments raise certain doubts and it is enough to observe the situation in which some of the best-known robots find themselves and in which they have been working for years. We see a great example in what they show in Boston Dynamics regularly, as in their latest video to congratulate Christmas.

If the designs continue to advance and each time they seem more suitable to move in any scenario, for the moment their autonomy is quite limited and it is difficult to think that they have the ability to move on their own or have a personality of their own.

In The Next Web comment on how difficult they see that Tesla solve all the problems that exist with artificial intelligence in that area when, for example, they do not yet have sufficiently developed autonomous driving in their vehicles.

In addition, there are also problems in its possible commercialization. Already with robots like Amazon’s there are questions about how many users really need or would buy these models and with one of 172 centimeters tall and over 55 kilos in weight it seems difficult to find a large number of potential customers.

Despite all these obstacles, we will see to what extent his words are fulfilled and how is this project in a year from now.