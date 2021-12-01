Elon has a new Tesla product that he wants you to buy before Apple’s cleaning cloth, even though it costs more than double.

If there is a Apple product that has generated controversy in recent weeksThat was the cleaning cloth that the company launched a few weeks ago. The most controversial thing about the product is undoubtedly its price, something that has made many make fun of the company, first it was Samsung and now it’s elon musk.

The owner of Tesla wanted to promote his new 50 dollar whistle inspired by the Cybertruck at the expense of Apple, although the most curious thing is that the price of this product is double that of Apple, without having any apparent utility.

Don’t waste your money on that silly Apple Cloth, buy our whistle instead!

Elon just wants a little publicity at Apple’s expense

It is quite curious that Musk criticize Apple for advertising one of its weirdest devices, which is still more expensive than Apple’s cleaning cloth. Although good old Elon is well known for this type of statement.

The “Cyberwhistle” is a “premium collectible”, made of medical grade stainless steel. Its distinctive angular shapes are reminiscent of Tesla’s upcoming Cybertruck, an all-electric pickup that the company announced in 2019 and has not yet released.

Inspired by Cybertruck, the Limited Edition Cyberwhistle is a premium collectible made from medical grade stainless steel with a polished finish. The whistle includes a built-in accessory feature for added versatility.

The iPhone 13 Pro for Tesla Lovers: $ 8,400 and made from real car parts

It is not the first time that Elon Musk talks about Apple, there are even times when Tim Cook himself has had to answer him, hinting that he was lying. It’s Elon Musk stuff.

