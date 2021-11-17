Are your AirPods up to date? Your latest firmware version now

If you want to check that you have your headphones fully updated to the latest version available, you should know that not all is the same , since in some cases it changes depending on the model. Therefore, the versions that you should have depending on your AirPods are these:

Upgrade: This post was scheduled on Tuesday, November 16 and, curiously, on the night of that day a new firmware version for AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro came out. This version is the one that has already been corrected in the next section.

Any other version that is not those will mean that you have the AirPods out of date, unless you are reading this much later than its publication and more recent versions may have come out. Remember that to perform this check You must have the AirPods correctly connected to your iPhone and then follow the path Settings> General> Information> AirPods and there you will find, among other information, what is related to this version.

Regarding how often is there a new versionWe must tell you that there is nothing written. Unlike software like iOS or macOS, Apple doesn’t have a release schedule. Hence what we initially explained about how complicated it is sometimes to find out that a new version has come out.

Within a certain context, yes. Not having updated the firmware of these headphones does not have to imply a problem or that they will stop working, but it is recommended for ensure you have the best possible experience. The arrival of new versions of this firmware means that, among other things, it is possible to solve some problems or make the headphones compatible with new functionalities such as those that allow you to locate the AirPods through the Search app.

Of course, we understand that it is also somewhat problematic to proceed to update. This is not a “normal” process like the one that iPhone software updates can have, which incorporate a route of adjustments in which to go to it and it is a very transparent process. These types of updates represent a automatic and background process which is usually done almost unintentionally, since it does not need your authorization.

In any case, if you follow the guide we discussed in the tutorial that we linked to at the beginning of this post, you shouldn’t have any problem. Of course, be patient during the process and do not despair if the most recent version still does not appear, since sometimes it takes longer than one would ever want. In any case, it is advisable to restart the iPhone sometimes, disconnect and connect the headphones so that the information is updated well.