The relationship between Elon Musk and Apple is somewhat peculiar. Apparently it is possible that sometime in the past there would have been contacts between them. However, there were never any conversations, or at least that is what they officially indicate themselves. Neither party acknowledges that these have existed.

However, there are other sources that suggest that this was not exactly what happened. For example, a recently published book by Wall Street Journal reporter Tim Higgins indicates that Musk would be unhappy because would have tried to sell Tesla to Apple with the condition of becoming CEO of Apple after Tim Cook. Something that, obviously, has not happened.

From what little we really know is that Elon Musk and Apple don’t seem to have good relations. That’s the impression the former has left on a few occasions when he learns that Apple has been hiring talent from Tesla. And now, Musk has once again brought attention to those in Cupertino regarding his legal battle against Epic.

Apple app store fees are a de facto global tax on the Internet. Epic is right. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2021

In a recent tweet, Elon Musk has sided with Epic stating that “App Store commissions are a global internet tax.” Some statements that have revolutionized the network, as Musk is used to doing. At the same time, he has also taken the opportunity to deny rumors that he had tried to become the CEO of Apple.

For now, the legal battle between Epic and Apple is still ongoing, and it may still be some time before we know the consequences. Nevertheless, it is really interesting that Elon Musk introduces himself now in this conversation, especially after the recent publication of those rumored conversations with Apple, something that has not exactly gone unnoticed.