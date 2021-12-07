Don’t miss out on this offer on one of the most recommended iPhone right now.

After the arrival of a new iPhone model on the market, it is always highly recommended to look back and get the previous generation model taking advantage of the price drop. And seeing the few differences this year, The iPhone 12 has become one of the most recommended iPhone of the moment, especially if we find it at a good discount.

And precisely in these moments, we have the iPhone 12 128GB with a very good discount on Amazon. Its price drops to 799 euros, ranking below the 64 GB iPhone 12 that costs 809 euros right now. An offer that you have to take advantage of since it might not last long.

Remember that if you do Amazon Prime member you can enjoy free shipping in one day and you will have your brand new 128GB iPhone 12 tomorrow at home. You can also enjoy all the advantages of being a member of Amazon Prime completely free for 30 days.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12, what has changed?

IPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini specifications

The iPhone 12 was the best-selling smartphone of the year, and it was thanks to the few differences that separated it from its Pro brother. We have some impressive specifications for a device that will last for many years.

A premium design in aluminum and glass.

in aluminum and glass. Screen 6.1 Super Retina XDR OLED with a resolution of 2,532 by 1,170 pixels.

with a resolution of 2,532 by 1,170 pixels. Protection Ceramic Shield , more resistant than any other smartphone glass.

, more resistant than any other smartphone glass. 5G connection for blazing-fast downloads and high-quality streaming.

for blazing-fast downloads and high-quality streaming. Processor A14 Bionic , the fastest chip in a smartphone.

, the fastest chip in a smartphone. Advanced dual chamber system 12 Mpx with wide angle and ultra wide angle.

12 Mpx with wide angle and ultra wide angle. Night Mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3 and 4K HDR video recording with Dolby Vision .

3 and 4K HDR video recording with . 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode and 4K HDR video recording with Dolby Vision.

with Night mode and 4K HDR video recording with Dolby Vision. Face ID , the most advanced facial recognition assured in the world.

, the most advanced facial recognition assured in the world. IP68 water resistance , 6 meters up to 30 minutes.

, 6 meters up to 30 minutes. Accessory compatibility MagSafe , which dock easily and allow faster wireless charging.

, which dock easily and allow faster wireless charging. iOS 15 with all its news.

Don’t miss out on this offer on one of the most recommended iPhone right now. Thanks to its power and Apple’s upgrade policies, it’s an iPhone that can last 5 years without blinking.

