THQ Nordic He surprised us all last October with the return of ELEX and Outcast. Although the first of these had a more recent release, 2017 to be exact, its sequel is welcomed by all fans of the shooter and the RPG. With a much more interesting technical finish than its first part and, at least according to the first opinions, more fun, ELEX 2 the March 1, 2022.

We add another title to the video game list that launches in the first quarter of next year. Three months that are going to have us glued to the screen, more if possible because the developer studio of this ELEX 2, Piranha Bytes, promises “a unprecedented freedom while we explore the planet of Magalan. “A release that although it will not be the most anticipated by much of the gaming community, its first installment knew build a good foundation for a small shooter with RPG overtones.

Of course, it will be a direct continuation of its first part, so it will be practically essential to have completed the game before launching into the sequel. Set years after the events of ELEX, this sequel confronts us with a new threat that comes from on high. An enemy that will unleash the dangerous powers of the dark elex, putting all life on the planet at risk. Jax must convince the different factions of the planet to face the invaders, while trying to find your lost son.

Contents of the different editions of ELEX 2

Standard Edition

Base game in digital format with download code for Steam.

Collector’s Edition





Base game in digital format l with download code for Steam .

l with download code for . Metallic box .

. The soundtrack original in physical format.

original in physical format. Art book .

. A Alb figure 9.2 inches.

9.2 inches. The key chain “Cleric Amulett.”

“Cleric Amulett.” Concept album from the game director, Bjorn Pankratz.

The price of the standard edition has not been shared, but the price of the Collector’s Edition it will be of € 149.99 and at the moment it is only available in the THQ Nordic digital store in Europe. It is highly unlikely that third-party stores such as Game or Amazon will market this or another edition due to the low circulation of both editions of ELEX 2.