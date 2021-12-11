Between company dinners, family meals and snacks with friends Christmas is the time of year where we get the most and use our best clothes. Everything becomes more magical and is infected with the Christmas spirit, including our clothes, which tend to wear brilliance and bright colors everywhere.

But many times it happens to us that we think “Why am I going to spend a fortune on a party dress or pants this year if I’m only going to wear it for a few days“. Rest assured that for us, although there are Christmas collections that are a real crush, it also happens sometimes. And precisely for that reason today we wanted to select discounted party wear, taking advantage of La Redoute discounts:

Dresses





First of all we have this black dress with French sleeves, simple but with a different touch thanks to the front gathering. 49.99 euros 24.99 euros.

This other dress is a more elegant option for informal meals, since although the cut and the type of neck convey sobriety, the jersey fabric makes it ideal for any event. 59.99 euros 41.98 euros.





If we are looking for an option that we can continue to use when the holidays go by without problems this long sleeve floral dress with sweetheart neckline it’s a very good idea. 49.99 euros 34.98 euros.

And finally, going back to more formal garments we have this short suit style dress. A most elegant option to stand out at any event. 74.99 euros 57.48 euros.

Jackets and blazers





Velvet is one of the star fabrics this Christmas and this burgundy blazer seems perfect to combine with flare pants. 59.99 euros 41.98 euros.

If we look for something more oversize We have this blazer with a straight cut in ivory, an option that we can wear all year round. 64.99 euros 38.99 euros.





Moving on to a more formal terrain we have this slim fit checked blazer, a very interesting option both for looks style preppy as if to elevate our style. 89.99 euros 53.99 euros.





A leather effect blazer may not be the most Christmas in the world but it will help us bring a sugary touch to our outfits in our more informal Christmas meals. 59.99 euros 41.98 euros.

Jeans





The velvet It is worn this year and a very original way to wear it is in these khaki pants. 59.99 euros 32.98 euros.

Some high rise wide leg black trousers They are never left over in any wardrobe, as they are the perfect base on which to build a wide variety of looks. 44.99 euros 31.48 euros.

And as with the leather effect blazer, these synthetic leather pants are not too Christmassy either, but they give a rebellious touch to any outfit that we propose. In addition to being flare and favor a lot. 39.99 euros 25.98 euros.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Cover photo | @agostinasaracco

Photos | La Redoute