The video game industry continues to gain ground in many people in the world. The excitement generated by the launch of a new console or video game can be felt through the social networks, Gamer’s favorite place to show their happiness at these events, as the arrival of Halo Infinite has done.

This modality that floods social networks is well received by people and brands also use it to attract new customers interested in that industry.

From hashtag, even images and videos is the content that goes viral on these digital platforms and that currently the world of videogames has been the protagonist.

Recently, Elektra’s community manager celebrated the return of the highly acclaimed video game Halo Infinite by posting on the store’s official account on Twitter., which has created endless trends in the various digital platforms worldwide.

“Not even the Christmas bonus has us as excited as the return to the battle of Master Chief, in #HaloInfinite. If you agree, comment with a GIF, “says the post on the digital platform.

For the record … then,#HaloInfinite for everyone instead of Christmas bonus? 🤔😏 https://t.co/uINJ956AYH – Ricardo Salinas Pliego (@RicardoBSalinas) December 8, 2021

The publication that quickly generated comments and interactions among users of the social network due to the comparison made by the CM, surprised even Ricardo Salina, founder and president of Grupo Salina and owner of the Elektras chain of stores. Who then commented, “for the record … then, #HaloInfinite for everyone instead of Christmas bonus?”

It is not the first time that Ricardo Salinas has commented on the tweets of the brands of his companies, generating endless comments from its users. “I already invested my Christmas bonus, Boss. Thanks to the salary and the excellence awards, I can invest them. Send me regards, boss, ”says one of the users in response to Salinas.

