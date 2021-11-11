Last week Bandai Namco and From Software gave us long teeth with the first 20-minute gameplay that they published of Elden Ring, in order to open our mouths until his arrival next year. Nevertheless, some lucky ones have had the great opportunity to try a sneak peek, which has led to numerous videos being released.

Among them we have this 30 minute gameplay by the MKIceAndFire channel, which begins with the choice of character, where we can see a list with the statistics and the appearance of each one. From that moment on, the real action begins with a tutorial that explains how to play this promising and challenging action RPG.

Something that stands out at all times is an interface, since it is indisputable that it is quite reminiscent of that of the Dark Souls trilogy, although the same could also be said in its combat system, having to think carefully when attacking, dodging and blocking the attacks of different enemies and creatures.

What is spectacular is the graphic section of its settings and its setting, which is undoubtedly one of its strongest points. Thus we will go through caves or dungeons until we pass to the extensive outside world of The Middle Lands, where all kinds of adventures await us alone or with the company of other players thanks to its multiplayer.

If you have not been one of the lucky ones who will be able to enjoy the beta of Elden ring which will take place this weekend, you will have no choice but to settle for this complete gameplay and be patient until the new work from From Software hits stores on February 25, 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and PC.