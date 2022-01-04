This is something that in these times has already become quite common in solutions as popular as Google Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge. In fact, its developers do not stop adding new features related to these topics in order to safeguard the personal data of its millions of users. This is precisely the case that we are going to talk about next and that has just arrived at the proposal of the Redmond people.

Edge adds this useful function to our passwords

We tell you all this because it seems that Microsoft is following Google’s path when it comes to handling of passwords in your Edge browser. And it is that a new functionality has recently been added that at the time came to the proposal of the search giant that allows us add passwords manually. As you can imagine, we can enter these in the password manager included by default in the browser in order to access web platforms more quickly.

While a few weeks ago this is something that came to Chrome, Microsoft has decided to implement this same security functionality in its project. Of course, at the moment this function is in the testing phase and we will find it in Edge Canary. In addition, it is worth knowing that we can enjoy this new feature directly, without having to activate it by hand.