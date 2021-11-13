Although we are officially still in autumn, the drop in temperatures is already leaving us quite cold, both outside and at home. And is that getting out of bed in the morning starts to cost a lot and not precisely because of the early morning (which also) but by the cold.

So yeah, it’s about time remove or renew the duvet so as not to pass a drop of cold. And by the way we also get a cover according to more winter colors. We have made a small selection of both duvets and covers, to also give our bed a new look:

Nordic quilts





First of all we have this Nordic filling of 300 gr / m2, made in silicone hollow fiber with a microfiber exterior, which stands out for its blue color. It is available from 34.95 euros (the price varies depending on the size).





If we are looking for a more natural fiber we have this other Nordic filling, 350 gr / m2, made in organic cotton without dyes. It is available from 89.95 euros (the price varies depending on the size).

Organic cotton duvet filling





And finally we have this Nordic filling of 220 gr / m2 made in Ferdown goose down (90% down, 10% feathers) with a cotton outer. It is available from 279.20 euros (before 349 euros), but the price varies depending on the size.

Nordic goose down filling

Duvet covers

And if you want to completely dress your bed and adapt it to the colors of autumn and winter, we leave you some covers as inspiration for it. They all include a duvet cover and corresponding pillowcases:





First of all we have this set of plumeti in a beige with brown tones, one of the star tones of autumn. 59.99 euros.

Plumeti duvet cover set





If we’re looking for something darker and more classic, this raw flanged cotton set is ideal to give a sweet touch to our bedroom. 59.99 euros.

Duvet cover set with raw flange





If you are more traditional and you want not to go too far from neutral colors, this set of duvet cover in beige with piping it has all the ballots to like you. 59.99 euros.

Double duvet cover set with piping





And finally we have this muslin set, a light and soft fabric, in white. For those looking for simplicity in the bedroom. 69.99 euros.

Double duvet cover set in muslin

