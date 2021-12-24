Like every year around this time, the Pantone Institute reveals the color that will set the trends for the following year. On this occasion, the color that 2022 will wear is Very peri, a color that is technically defined as a blue color with a purple-red brushstroke, which we call lilac, and that adds a warm touch to your home.

Live, happy and courageous, this new color imagined by Pantone represents the changes and the transition that we are experiencing after a time of uncertainty. But how can we adopt it in our interiors? Kave Home inspires us with these suggestions.

Ideas to have the fashionable color at home





This tabletop collection has a lovely lilac hue, added to a textured design and curved figure. The lilac glass jug in this collection costs 14.99 euros.





The Dileta collection is made from organic cotton to ensure maximum comfort and style. In addition, it is sustainable so that the planet can also sleep peacefully. Price: 112 euros.

Set Dileta duvet cover, bottom and pillowcase 100% cotton





This set of two cotton placemats made with natural fibers and in lilac color will allow you to add a touch of trendy color to your table. Price: 12.99 euros.





This pack of two lilac napkins will also help you to have a trendy table, as well as sustainable, since they have been made of cotton and linen. Their price? 6.99 euros.





To give a little touch in very peri to your living room or bedroom, a cushion cover is the perfect solution. Price: 15.99 euros.





The boxes are essential when organizing and keeping the house organized. In addition, you also have boxes like this available in the trendy color of 2022. Price: 15.99 euros.

