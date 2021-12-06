Learning new languages ​​is a key step for those who want to grow professionally, whether in the world of marketing and advertising or in any other business segment.

But the desire to train in other languages ​​does not always come from the certainty that this tool can “open doors” to much more profitable job options, but from unexpected forms of inspiration.

So does it know Duolingo, one of the most popular language learning applications in the digital world.

In its annual report, Duolingo says that the top five languages ​​learned on the app in 2021 were:

Spanish,

English,

French,

Japanese

and German,

Also, Korean increased in popularity around the world.

In addition, the report says that of those who started a new language on Duolingo during the 2020/2021 pandemic, 80% used only the mobile application to receive the lessons.

And a very interesting fact: two out of three users surveyed said that “cultural events” inspired them to try to learn a new language. “Cultural events” are from a new album by an artist, to social networks and TV series.

Duolingo Facts: Thanks Netflix!

29% of users said that TikTok videos in other languages ​​served as motivation to study another language. That percentage rises to 40% in the case of Generation Z.

37% started Spanish lessons after watching La Casa de Papel (Netflix).

28% decided to learn Korean after watching The Squid Game (Netflix).

20% studied French after seeing Emily in Paris (also from Netflix, is Duolingo taking advantage of this?).

Like Spotify, for example, Duolingo offers users a look back at the year each December.

Starting this Monday, December 6, anyone who has completed at least 10 Duolingo lessons in 2021 receives a personalized insight into what type of language learner they are, based on when they take their lessons, how many courses they took, and how many hours they have spent learning. in the app.

The Pittsburgh, US-based company, which went public in July 2021, had a very active 2021.

In May, Guatemala-born founder and CEO Luis von Ahn met with US Vice President Kamala Harris as part of an attempt to get companies to invest in Central America.