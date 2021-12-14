Warner Bros. just released the trailer for Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, the third installment of the Harry Potter spin-off.

The magical world of Harry Potter it is expanding more and more and in 2022 we will be able to see Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets. The new installment that continues the adventures of Newt scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and other characters as important to the saga as Gellert grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen), Albus dumbledore (Jude Law), Tina goldstein (Katherine Waterston), Credence Barebone / Aurelius Dumbledore (Ezra Miller), Queenie goldstein (Alison Sudol), Jacob kowalski (Dan Fogler) and Theseus Scamander (Callum Turner).

Here we leave you the trailer of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets.

What do you think? Are you fans of the Harry Potter saga? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section. Perhaps what stands out the most is that Mads mikkelsen it looks nothing like how it looked Johnny depp in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Considering that both actors play the villain Gellert grindelwald, they should explain well the reason for that change of look.

“Obviously, they were going to make the movie, and obviously Johnny Depp was no longer involved.” Mads Mikkelsen said regarding her new role. But I was not involved in that fight. And I don’t know what happened in his private life, and I don’t know if it was fair, that he lost his job. But I knew he was gone and I would have loved to have talked to him if I had the opportunity, but I don’t know him in that sense.

What will the movie be about?

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets stars Jude Law as a young Albus Dumbledore during his days as a teacher at Hogwarts. He knows that the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to take control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and a fearless Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they meet old and new beasts. But they also clash with the growing legion of Grindelwald followers. Although with so much at stake … How long can Dumbledore stay on the sidelines?

The movie Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets It will premiere on April 15, 2022.