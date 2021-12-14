The movie Spider-Man: No Road Home excites audiences so much and gets similar reactions to 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Undoubtedly, Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) transcended what is usual in the cinema and became an event that culminated all the previous work of the Cinematographic Universe of Marvel studios. Fans were able to enjoy shocking battles and epic moments that they will probably never forget. But it seems that Spider-Man: No Way Home It is at the height.

It’s hard not to get excited remembering how people shouted, clapped and cheered the best moments of Avengers: Endgame, like when Captain America raise the hammer of Thor or when the portals are opened. But the best of all is that Spider-Man: No way homea is getting the same reactions and viewers will be thrilled in a similar way in cinemas around the world when they see the new installment of Spider-Man from Tom holland.

There will also be tears! Whether of emotion or sadness, the movie Spider-man: No way home will make fans cry like he already did Avengers: Endgame. Therefore, we have again an event that will impact and we will remember for life.

What is the movie about?

Spider-Man: No Way Home will continue the events of Far From Home (2019), therefore, the world already knows that Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is under the mask of the hero and furthermore they accuse him of the death of Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). So he will go find his friend the Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to help him with a spell, but something will go wrong and it will create chaos in the multiverse. That’s why they will have to face classic villains like Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Electro, Lizard Y Sandman.

Are you looking forward to seeing the movie Spider-Man: No way home? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section. While we wait for it to be released on December 16, 2021, you can review the films of Marvel studios where it appears Tom holland in Disney plus.