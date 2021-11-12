The new DS 7 Crossback Élysée becomes part of the automobile fleet of the Presidency of the French Republic. A presidential car created on the basis of the DS 7 Crossback E-Tense 4×4 plug-in hybrid. It has full technological equipment and a differentiated exterior and interior appearance.

DS Automobiles has given life to a new presidential vehicle. The iconic and very interesting French premium brand has presented in society all the details of the new DS 7 Crossback Élysée. The compact SUV becomes part of the car fleet of the Presidency of the French Republic. An SUV loaded with technology, with numerous modifications and a plug-in hybrid mechanics.

We are facing a unique specimen. To carry out the project, taken as a starting point a DS 7 Crossback E-Tense 4×4. That is, the plug-in hybrid version more powerful of the French model and that boasts, in addition to its autonomy in fully electric mode, of an all-wheel drive system. Let’s go into detail and do a quick review of all its main features.

The new DS 7 Crossback Élysée is an armored presidential vehicle

DS 7 Crossback Élysée, an armored car and elongated chassis



Compared to a standard and conventional model, the new DS 7 Crossback Élysée has been elongated 20 centimeters from the central pillar. The extend the wheelbase It has made it possible to gain space in the rear seats. The brand highlights that the legroom reaches 545 millimeters. The total length of the vehicle reaches 4.79 meters while the height stands at 1.62 m and the width at 1.91 m respectively.

At the aesthetic level it is distinguished by its blue and red flashing lights arranged in the front, its removable flag holders, its RF logos on the front doors and the specific 20-inch wheels. The body is painted in Ink Blue color. And by the way, it equips an antenna for the telecommunications system reserved for the Presidency of the Republic. And as you might expect, the vehicle has integral shield.

The brand has not given details about the mechanical section, so it is not likely to be modified. The plug-in hybrid system develops a total power of 300 hp and it is driven through an eight-speed automatic gearbox and a 4×4 traction system.

The new DS 7 Crossback Élysée is loaded with technological equipment

The specific equipment of the new DS 7 Crossback Élysée



To fulfill the task that has been entrusted to it, the new DS 7 Crossback Élysée boasts a specific equipment. If we had the opportunity to enter the cabin we would find that the rear seat has been replaced by two independent seats. Basalt Black leather-trimmed seats with watch strap design, a signature DS feature.

The rear seats are separated by an armrest in which, in addition to various distinctive details, there are controls to operate various equipment such as heating and ventilation of the seats, or ambient lighting. The equipment also includes wireless chargers for compatible mobile phones, a USB connection and an open central document holder.

The first time that this presidential car is shown to the public live will be in the framework of the ceremonies to commemorate the armistice of November 11, 1918, marking its entry into the fleet of the Presidency of the French Republic.