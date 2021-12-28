Now it is a DiDi driver who has claimed abuse by an application user, but the company’s response, apparently, has not been as expected.

In principle, beyond the recent controversies that have been generated in recent weeks, platforms such as Uber, DiDi, Beat, Cabify, among others, have been of great benefit to people around the world.

If we take into account that we live in a very large and, above all, highly populated city, the reality is that people need to move and, in that sense, public transport, although very efficient, is not safe at all.

For this reason, the “private” taxi services offered by the different applications have represented a great alternative for users looking for a safer way to travel in a city that is increasingly crowded with traffic.

According to data from Statista On the main shared transport applications in Mexico during 2019, Uber predominates with a preference of 80 percent, while Cabify is placed in the second position with 14 percent, DiDi with 4 percent and Beat with 1 percent just like Easy Taxi.

However, these weeks we have witnessed how users on social networks expressed their complaints due to the spectacular rise in rates, a fact that undoubtedly caused great annoyance to Internet users, despite the “explanations” shared by the platforms .

However, passengers are not the only ones to complain, as drivers also have sufficient reasons to express their complaints about the behavior of passengers.

This is the case that has been reported on Twitter, where the user @ alexjeremias105 He explained that a DiDi passenger physically assaulted him and, when making his report, he said that the application blocked his account.

It should be noted that that was not all, since, according to what the driver reports, the platform recommended that he wait 30 days to resolve his situation, a fact that would leave him unable to work in a high season due to the Christmas holidays.

@DiDi_Mexico This morning I suffered a physical assault from a passenger, I made the due report, and my account was blocked. Or how? Do they attack me and still reward the passenger by affecting me? – Alex Jeremias (@ alexjeremias105) December 27, 2021

I have called several times and they only tell me that I have to wait 30 days, and while I will be without work? In high season, and with the January slope on top?

I write to you by inbox – Alex Jeremias (@ alexjeremias105) December 27, 2021

Driver safety

Over the years, since Uber and DiDi (and the others) positioned themselves among users, work has been done to provide a better security and experience to users, who are the ones who, in the end, are paying for the service.

Of course, this is vital, but so is safety for drivers, especially when they are victims of assault and in extreme cases of theft or assault. According to some of them, when a robbery or assault occurs, none of the apps (Uber or DiDi) tend to respond in their favor.

