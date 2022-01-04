Dragon Ball FighterZ would arrive on PS5 with a definitive edition

The Dragon Ball saga continues unstoppable. The Breakers will be the new game in the saga in 2022 with a formula never before seen in the franchise: an asymmetric 7v1 multiplayer of the most surprising. However, after some outstanding deliveries in recent years, it is surprising that Bandai Namco does not want to squeeze even more these latest installments. In fact, the Peruvian store Games Center has listed Dragon Ball FighterZ: Final Edition for PS5, which would be the definitive edition of the game developed by Arc System Works.

Although Dragon Ball FighterZ: Final Edition is listed for PlayStation 5, it is to be expected that the title will also reach the Xbox Series and perhaps it will spread on the platforms on which the original game is available (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC) . The final edition would include the base game along with all their season passes, What are they:

FighterZ Pass (8 new characters): Bardock, Broly, Vegetto Blue, Zamasu, Classic Goku, Classic Vegeta, Android 17 and Cooler.

FighterZ Pass 2 (6 new characters): Jiren, Videl, Goku (GT), Janemba, Gogeta and Broly DBS.

FighterZ Pass 3 (5 new characters): Kefla, Goku Ultra Instinct, Master Roshi, Super Baby 2 and Gogeta (SS4).

Drabon Ball FighterZ was released in 2018 preserving the essence of the famous saga with spectacular fights between powerful fighters. The game has the graphics of the anime series in high quality and easy to learn but difficult to master battles. Throughout all these years, the game has grown with numerous additional characters that would now be included in the game without shelling out any additional money.

Finally Vegeta’s Ultra Ego comes to Dragon Ball Fighterz!

Of course, the definitive edition of one of the best Dragon Ball games seen in recent years is great news, especially when it has been filling with additional content that will now be compiled. However, it is unknown if the store that has listed it has leaked it or if it is an error. Do you think the Final Edition of Dragon Ball FighterZ will be real?

Related topics: Bandai namco

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe