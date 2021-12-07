Dragon Age Day is an event organized by fans. But this time BioWare participated, giving details of Dragon Age 4. Everything you need to know is in the note.

If there is an important section in Dragon ageOutside of the game, it is his community, who every December 4 dedicate a day to celebrate their love for the game. This celebration created by fans and for fans has been celebrated since 2018, and this time BioWare decided to join.

This annual event aims to create stronger ties through the implementation of community events and works. However, with the advent of BioWare, new short stories and charity streams were released.

The incorporation of BioWare was known through a statement on its website. There, in addition to giving his proposal for the Dragon age day, also provided some details of what will be Dragon Age 4, his new game.

As confirmed by the company, Dragon Age 4 will focus on the individual experience of “single player”. What is still known is if there will be a multiplayer section as in previous installments, or if there will only be the experience for a single player. In any case, the saga in general of Dragon Age has us accustomed to focusing more on the individual than on the collective. Without going any further, Dragon Age Inquisition had a cooperative mode for 4 players where different missions had to be completed, although unfortunately it was not as well accepted as the campaign.

On the other hand, after the confirmation of Dragon Age 4 with the new and next generation consoles, and taking into account the advancement of the individual mode, it will be difficult to see more news until 2022. Do not look forward to the ceremony of the Games Awards.

In regards to the event, Bioware released some short stories. The first one is “Won’t know when“, where Antoine and Evka, a young Guardian couple face off against a fearsome ogre recalling some of their misadventures. You can read this story here.

The second story is “The Eternal Flamel ”which is set in 9.22 Dragon. Here we meet a group of necromancers who give rest to a soul in the necropolis of Nevarra. Without a doubt a terrifying story.

Regarding charity broadcasts, the money raised will go to Able Gamers, a foundation that helps people with disabilities in the context of social isolation due to the pandemic. This is their website where they also receive donations.

