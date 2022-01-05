This is the new son of Naruto Uzumaki in the anime.

To whom we have followed the Naruto series, manga created by Masashi Kishimoto, We notice a constant evolution in this protagonist, from his certainly wild youth to mastering his skills as a ninja, after following his wishes to become the Hokage of his village and thus obtain the respect and recognition of it. Thanks to the determination of our charismatic Naruto, he came not only to fulfill his dream, but also, in the transition from Shippuden to Boruto, he became a family man with more responsibilities than just fulfilling his duties as Hokage.

Although this title certainly keeps him away from home, Naruto continues to have a unique devotion to his offspring, whom he fiercely protects against any threat. Until that point in the series, we thought that Boruto, Himawari and Hinata were the only members of his family, since they had only appeared as such, however, aA new official illustration revealed to us that there was a new member who spent the New Year holidays by his side.

The official Twitter account Narutoto boruto shared several postcards with the characters of the series, with the purpose of wishing a happy new year to all his fans. But what has caught our attention in these images is that Kawaki appears as part of Naruto’s family, posing for a respective family photo with the current Hokage.

The original post points out that the franchise has made three different designs for the postcard collection, considering the Uzumaki family, the Uchiha family, and the iconic Orochimaru hideout appear.

The connection between Naruto and Kawaki, his “adopted son”?

After a series of events, We are not really surprised that Kawaki appears in this context, because in several scenes we come to perceive that Naruto Uzumaki has a special affection towards him And that, in fact, he showed it every chance he got. What has taken us by surprise is that he was introduced as soon as an official member of the Boruto family. But we will have to wait to see if the main story continues this revealing fact; although we think so since There is a story behind that we have not been told about the relationship between Naruto and Kawaki and we want to know why it was kept hidden for so long.

Throughout the story, we saw how Kawaki came to see Naruto as a father figure, to rely on and, of course, someone trustworthy, mainly because the Hokage was always willing to support him in his most difficult moments.

We can’t wait to find out what will happen in the future with Kawaki, as this revelation has given much to talk about among fans. Boruto will probably have to adjust to having an older brother with all the implications of being the “middle child”.

What do you think of this event? Do you think Kawaki will be officially included as part of the Uzumaki family? And if your answer is yes, how do you think things will turn out for the family?

Related topics: Naruto

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe