LaSalud.mx.- Dr. Jeremy Cruz is a Psychiatrist from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and a Master in Public Mental Health National Institute of Psychiatry Ramón de la Fuente Muñiz (INPRFM), UNAM. He is a PhD student in Public Mental Health at UNAM.
Vocational training
- Psychiatrist at Clínica Condesa from 2012 to 2019.
- Attached to the Condesa Specialized Clinical Mental Health Program.
- Master in Health Sciences and Public Mental Health.
- Coordinator of the Academic Section of Sexual Diversity of the Mexican Psychiatric Association (APM) from 2016 to date.
- Founding member of the Integral Transgender Attention Center from 2016 to date.