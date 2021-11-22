Nov 22, 2021 at 01:52 CET

EFE

A car slammed into a crowd this Sunday that was participating in a Christmas parade in Wisconsin (USA), and ran over several people, according to local media, who speak of dozens of injured.

The event occurred in the afternoon in the town of Waukesha, when a vehicle jumped through the police control and rushed towards the people who participated in this parade.

🔴 #URGENT | The moment the vehicle sped over a crowd in Waukesha, Wisconsin. US media speak of dozens of injured. pic.twitter.com/ygugmjJITP – World in Conflict 🌎 (@MundoEConflicto) November 21, 2021

🇺🇸 | There is panic in people, after a vehicle hit and injured several people in a Christmas market in #Waukesha, #Wisconsin.pic.twitter.com/WNQVKSaIWg – Page 13 (@ pagina_13) November 22, 2021

According to a witness told CNN television, there were several wounded lying on the ground unable to move.

The same witness assured that the Police had admitted, at the scene, that there could be at least 30 injured.

In social networks there are some videos that apparently show the aforementioned vehicle heading at high speed towards where the parade was being held. In one of those videos you can hear shots directed at the car when the police cordon is jumped.