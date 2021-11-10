Even so, due to its release date and years of updates From the system that the different companies promise, we can get an idea of ​​which ones will receive it. Therefore, if you want to enjoy the new functions that it brings with it, you can choose to one of these cheap mobiles .

The launch of the new version of the Operating System for the various brands it is still an unknown quantity on several occasions. Not many have confirmed the date in which the update will begin to arrive to your devices progressively. In fact, it is not known for sure which will be the smartphones who will enjoy Android 12.

This Xiaomi terminal was launched in Spain at early 2021. For this reason, it is logical to think that sooner or later you will be able to update to the new version of Android.

In addition, Xiaomi repeatedly promises one or two years of updates system and security for your devices. So it is a safe bet for just over 200 euros.

Samsung Galaxy A21s

The South Korean company is one of the most committed to its update policy. In fact, it has confirmed that almost 40 phones They will enjoy the new Android features for three years.

One of them is the Samsung Galaxy A21s. A smartphone that hit the market last May 2020 and is about 230 euros. This is a strong reason to believe that it will be updated to Android 12.

Nokia X10

Nokia does not have a fixed methodology for your updates. It generally provided two years of updates to its devices. With the difference that some of the most profitable would continue to refresh.

However, the company recently confirmed that The Nokia X10 and X20 will update your system up to three times. In this way, enjoying the new version of the system is fully guaranteed by a few 24o euros.

Google Pixel 3XL

If you are looking for an option that ensures you take advantage of the new properties of Android 12 in the best possible way, it is best to opt for a google mobile.

Specifically, the Google Pixel 3XL can be purchased on Amazon for about 200 euros. Yes indeed, reconditioned, although the product works like new.

LITTLE M3 Pro

POCO terminals enjoy specifications worthy of admiration. The POCO M3 Pro was launched in May of this year. So you will most likely receive the update in the future.

Given your price of 199 euros It is difficult not to think about getting it, since Xiaomi promises in the most of the cases one or two system updates as we have already mentioned above.