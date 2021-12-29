Don’t Look Above has a couple of those scenes that have become so fashionable in recent years, two moments during and after the opening credits.

The great phenomenon of this Christmas in the world of streaming is Do not look above. It is strange that it is not a series or a superhero movie, but this comedy has reached viewers immediately and is one of the most commented on social networks in recent days, although not all viewers have seen it in its entirety.

Do not look up it is worth it and there are many reasons to see it, From the denouncing satire of the plot to the incredible cast with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet … But also for everything that is told and a multitude of memorable scenes.

However, this apocalyptic feature film has scenes like those of the Marvel movies: the story does not end once the credit titles arrive, in addition not once but twice. Something that the most impatient will not have enjoyed.



Keep in mind that Netflix always offers to jump to other content when credits arrive, but if it does not, it is because there is something to see. With Don’t Look Up, you should stay seated while the list of participants in the film goes by, because there are two moments that are revealed.

Most viewers have reached the first scene which, without revealing too much, has to do with the landing of a ship on a planet and what happens afterwards. Something that only those who have followed the dialogues between the president and the CEO of the technology company will fully understand.

But nevertheless, a few minutes later and after all the credits there is another especially comical scene with the president’s son, who is also the Chief of the General Staff. We will not describe it because a joke is always better to enjoy completely and loses grace when told, but we assure you that it is worth seeing.

Since you can always watch the movie again on Netflix if you are a subscriber, we recommend that you put on these two final scenes. They do not clash with what is told in the rest of the story and they work great as comic moments. For something the film has had such good reviews.