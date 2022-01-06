Lenovo presents at CES 2022 in Las Vegas all the novelties that it has incorporated into its range of ThinkPad X1 laptops designed to offer the best quality in communications and remote work.

The CES 2022 It is proving to be a privileged showcase to learn about the news that brands have prepared for 2022, after a few years in which sales of laptops for remote work have skyrocketed.

ThinkPad X1 is Lenovo’s quintessential professional mobility range and brings some interesting news in terms of communications and performance in all its variants ThinkPad X1 Carbon G10, Thinkpad X1 Yoga G7 Y ThinkPad X1 Nano G2.

Lenovo seems to have listened to the demands of its users by integrating better cameras, sound systems and connectivity to be able to work remotely with the same reliability and quality as from the office.

Lenovo X1 Carbon Lenovo X1 Yoga Lenovo X1 Nano Processor Intel Core 12th Gen vPro series Intel Core 12th Gen vPro series Intel Core 12th Gen vPro series Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR5 Up to 32GB LPDDR5 Up to 32GB LPDDR5 Screen 14 “OLED 2.8K 14 “OLED 4K 13 “2K touch Battery 57 Whr 57 Whr 49.6 Whr Connectivity WiFI 6E (802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax) | Bluetooth 5.2 | 4G LTE | 5G WiFI 6E (802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax) | Bluetooth 5.2 | 4G LTE | 5G WiFI 6E (802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax) | Bluetooth 5.2 | 4G LTE | 5G Dimensions 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm | 1.12 Kg 314.4 x 222.3 x 15.53 mm | 1.38 Kg 293.2 x 208 x 14.47mm | 970 grams Price From $ 1,639 From $ 1,749 From $ 1,659.

New processors for the entire range with which to improve performance while saving battery

One of the most common renovations in the new versions of Lenovo laptops is the integration of the new generation of processors launched that year.

This time the update is carried out betting on the new batch of 12th Generation Alder Lake-P processors They aim at a better use of resources while maintaining battery savings.

Each model will receive its dose of processors that will go from the balanced models with the U15 chipset with 8-core Grace Mont processors high efficiency, up to the P28 chipset models that will offer more power with up to 14 cores and configurations up to 32GB of RAM LPDDR5.

Each of the variants keeps its format unchanged. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon G10 keep your 14-inch OLED screen with a more conventional format, but one that is committed to maximum power in mobility.

Something similar to what the Thinkpad X1 Yoga G7 that faces this renovation while maintaining the versatility of its 14-inch OLED touch screen with hinges capable of folding up to 360º.

For his part, ThinkPad X1 Nano G2 it remains an exponent of maximum portability with a 13-inch screen and all the power of its older brothers in a much more compact format and less than 1 kg in weight.

The change in processing will also be accompanied by a change in the cooling system included under the keyboard that, through the use of a pair of fans, breathe in fresh air from the keyboard, to expel the hot air inside discreetly behind the screen.

Full HD cameras, improved microphone systems and next-generation connectivity for teleworking

In addition to the improvements in performance and energy optimization provided by the new processors, the great novelty of these laptops comes from the hand of a better equipment for remote communications.

After two years of health crisis that has forced the paradigms of teleworking and remote collaboration to change, manufacturers are taking steps in the right direction to achieve improve the quality of video calls and professional communications.

The most striking is the incorporation of what Lenovo has called Communications bar that groups at the top of the screen a new sensor for the webcam with Full HD quality.

The improvement of this webcam also supports functions such as Computer vision, which detects whether the user is looking at the screen or not to adjust the screen brightness or protect the privacy of the content displayed on the screen if it detects that someone is looking at the screen over the user’s shoulder keeping the curious away.

They also include an improved sound system driven by Dolby Voice for better suppression of ambient noise and complemented by a four-microphone array to pick up voice clearly during video calls.

On the other hand, connectivity with the WiFi 6E integration and compatibility for 5G networks for mobile data so that the lack of WiFi coverage.

The ThinkPad X1 range will be available from Q2 2022 with a starting price of $ 1,639 for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, from $ 1,749 for the ThinkPad X1 Yoga and of $ 1,659 for the ThinkPad X1 Nano.

News also in other ThinkPad ranges with the Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 and ThinkPad Z16

Although ThinkPad X1 have been the center of attention at the Las Vegas show, it is not the only ThinkPad series that has been updated. The ThinkPad Z13 and ThinkPad Z16, they arrive with a redesign aimed at improving sustainability and respect for the environment hand in hand with materials such as recycled aluminum or 100% recycled bamboo and sugar cane-based packaging.

The New ThinkPad Z13 and ThinkPad Z16 Arrive Equipped with 13-Inch and 16-Inch OLED Display Options with resolutions of up to 2.8K and 4K respectively, with an extreme use of space of 91.6% of the front in the ThinkPad Z13 and 92.3% in the ThinkPad Z16.

The new Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 and ThinkPad Z16 also include the battery of new features in connectivity and communications that we have already seen in the ThinkPad of the X1 series, such as the Communications bar with the system Full HD webcam and enhanced audio for video calls, with new functions to control the picture and sound settings for the red trackpoint built into the keyboard.

Inside we find the new generation of AMD Ryzen Pro 6000 series processors together with Microsoft Pluton security coprocessor, although it does so with different card configurations AMD Radeon RX 6500M graphics for the Lenovo ThinkPad Z16.

The brand has not confirmed the price in euros, but the ThinkPad Z13 will be available from May 2022 with a starting price of $ 1,549, while the ThinkPad Z16 will do so with an introductory price of $ 2,099.